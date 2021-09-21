Here's How Kareena Kapoor is Ringing in Her 41st Birthday
Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a beach holiday.
Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a beach holiday with Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh. On her 41st birthday eve (20 September), Kareena took to Instagram to share a photo of the gorgeous location. Treating her fans to a view of the moonlit night by the beach, Kareena wrote, "Uff kya raat aayi hai (What a night!)".
On Tuesday, Kareena shared a photo with Saif.
Kareena's sister Karisma penned an adorable birthday note. Karisma even posted two photos of them as children. "Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline. love you the mostest", Karisma wrote on Instagram.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.