Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 April. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Following the ceremony, the guests shared inside photos from the wedding.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram Stories to share photos with Soni Razdan and her cousin Nitasha Nanda.