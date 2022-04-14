Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Kareena Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 April. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Following the ceremony, the guests shared inside photos from the wedding.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram Stories to share photos with Soni Razdan and her cousin Nitasha Nanda.
Photojournalist Viral Bhayani shared a glimpse from the wedding.
Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a photo with her younger son Jeh from the wedding.
Here are some more moments from the much-awaited waiting:
