'Can't Wait to Build More Memories': First Photos of Ranbir & Alia's Wedding Out

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are now married.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April, at Ranbir's house (Vastu) in Mumbai's Bandra. Alia took to social media to share the news. The wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends.
"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.
Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia", wrote Alia. She also shared multiple photos from the wedding.
While Alia looked stunning in a saree, Ranbir rocked a cream sherwani. Reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, their first film together.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)