'Can't Wait to Build More Memories': First Photos of Ranbir & Alia's Wedding Out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April, at Ranbir's house (Vastu) in Mumbai's Bandra. Alia took to social media to share the news. The wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia", wrote Alia. She also shared multiple photos from the wedding.