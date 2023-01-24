'How Will we Entertain if There Are No Films?': Kareena on 'Boycott Bollywood'

Kareena Kapoor reacts to the #BoycottBollywood trend.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the calls for 'banning' and 'boycotting' Bollywood movies, a trend that's increasingly growing with time. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Brahmastra and now Pathaan, most major films have become a target of a concerted online hate campaign.
Kareena was recently attending an event in Kolkata, where she said how will people be entertained if there are no films.
As quoted by ANI Kareena said, "I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs And which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (How will people be entertained if there are no films?)"
Ahead of Kareena and Aamir-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's release last year, some social media users started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer Pathaan is also being targeted as it is about to hit theatres on 25 January.
