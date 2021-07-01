Criticism for Kareena's 'Sita' Fee Rooted in Sexism: Taapsee Pannu

In June, #BoycottKareenaKapoor started trending on Twitter after reports speculated that Kareena Kapoor Khan had demanded a fee of Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita in an adaptation of Ramayana. While the reports were completely speculative, several trolls attacked Kareena for the news, also dragging her religion into it.

Taapsee Pannu has said, in a recent interview, that Kareena Kapoor was completely in her right to demand a large salary especially since she is one of the 'biggest female superstars' in India.