Boycott Kareena Kapoor Trends On Twitter Over 'Sita' Character

On Saturday, #BoycottKareenaKhan started trending on Twitter amid rumours about a character the actor is supposed to play. Earlier, some reports claimed that Kareena has been approached to play Sita in an adaptation of Ramayana, penned by K Vijayendra Prasad. Recently, another set of completely speculative reports stated that Kareena asked for a fee of Rs 12 crore from the makers of the film.
As soon as the 'fee reports' started circulating on social media, the hashtag #BoycottKareenaKhan began trending. The comments were abusive and totally bigoted in nature, with many trolls even dragging Saif Ali Khan's name and religion in their tweets.
Many social media users extended their support to Kareena, condemning the hate-filled comments. One user also recalled that the screenplay for BR Chopra's classic Mahabharata was written by Rahi Masoom Raza.
