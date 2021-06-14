Boycott Kareena Kapoor Trends On Twitter Over 'Sita' Character

On Saturday, #BoycottKareenaKhan started trending on Twitter amid rumours about a character the actor is supposed to play. Earlier, some reports claimed that Kareena has been approached to play Sita in an adaptation of Ramayana, penned by K Vijayendra Prasad. Recently, another set of completely speculative reports stated that Kareena asked for a fee of Rs 12 crore from the makers of the film.

As soon as the 'fee reports' started circulating on social media, the hashtag #BoycottKareenaKhan began trending. The comments were abusive and totally bigoted in nature, with many trolls even dragging Saif Ali Khan's name and religion in their tweets.