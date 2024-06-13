Karan Moves High Court Against Makers Of This Film For 'Exploiting His Name'

Karan Johar has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 12 June, against the makers of the upcoming Hindi film Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar, directed by Bablu Singh, as per a report by Hindustan Times. In the complaint, Karan has alleged that the film infringes on his personality rights, right to publicity, and right to privacy. The filmmaker has requested an injunction against Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar's release, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 14 June.

The Hindustan Times report also states that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director has asserted that he has no affiliation with the film that the makers are unlawfully exploiting his name without consent. Karan has claimed that his name is explicitly mentioned in the title, so the movie capitalizes on his name and 'exploits his brand, reputation, and, image.' With the distribution of promotional assets such as the trailer and the movie posters carrying his name, the plea claims that it has caused damage to Karan's reputation.