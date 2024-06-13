Here's What Karan Johar Said on Kangana Ranaut Slapping Incident

Earlier, Kangana had criticised Bollywood for their silence on the incident. She soon deleted the story from Instagram. It read, “Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me (sic).”

Kangana who is now BJP’s MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said that a CISF security official at Chandigarh Airport slapped her while she was travelling to Delhi.