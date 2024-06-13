Here's What Karan Johar Said on Kangana Ranaut Slapping Incident

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Here's What Karan Johar Said on Kangana Ranaut Slapping Incident

Karan Johar shared his statement on the Kangana Ranaut slap incident.
Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut. 

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
On 12 June, at a press conference for Kill, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about the incident where actor Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable.

When asked about it, he said, “I do not support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical.”

Earlier, Kangana had criticised Bollywood for their silence on the incident. She soon deleted the story from Instagram. It read, “Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me (sic).”

Kangana who is now BJP’s MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said that a CISF security official at Chandigarh Airport slapped her while she was travelling to Delhi.

