'Things Get Blown Out Of Proportion': Kartik On Alleged Rift With Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of Chandu Champion. In an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik was asked about his exit from Dostana 2 and rumours of him and Karan Johar having a fallout. Dostana 2 is being produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Kartik told the publication, "Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur specifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai. (This news is quite old now. Often there is miscommunication or something is blown out of proportion, especially when something is written in publications and it sounds completely different)."