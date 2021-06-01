Karan Mehra Was Having an Affair: Nisha Rawal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested and later released on bail after he was accused of domestic violence by wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha opened up about the accusations and problems in her marital life. She accused Karan of having an affair and said that she didn't speak up about the abuse earlier to protect his 'image'.

Karan and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 and have a four-year-old son Kavish. Karan, in an interview, alleged that Nisha hurt herself to implicate him after he refused to meet her demands. Speaking to a publication, Nisha said that she asked for money because Karan was the family's financial head and has control over everything including her earnings.