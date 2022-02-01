‘It Was Cute’: Karan Kundrra on Tejasswi Prakash Celebrating BB15 Win With Him

Some people on social media accused his relationship with Tejasswi of having an adverse effect on his game. Karan rubbished the allegations and said that Tejasswi made him stronger and he might’ve given up if she wasn’t there.

“I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse. If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota (If she wasn’t there, I would’ve given up and left),” Karan Kundrra said.

During the finale, the show’s host Salman Khan also announced that Tejasswi Prakash has been cast as the lead in Naagin 6.