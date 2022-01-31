'A Dream Come True': Actor Tejasswi Prakash Wins 'Bigg Boss 15'

During the show, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other, and the couple became a favourite of the fans.

The guests for the Bigg Boss 15 finale were Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners, including Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.