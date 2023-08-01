'He's Like Poo & Ken': Karan Johar On Ranveer Singh's Role in 'Rocky Aur Rani'

In his conversation with Film Companion, the director shared, "Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo, and he was like the Ken to Barbie. It's all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who had a rough edge.

"The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn't know his politics, he doesn't know about anything and he doesn't care because that's not what his aim is - it's kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself," Karan added.