'He's Like Poo & Ken': Karan Johar On Ranveer Singh's Role in 'Rocky Aur Rani'

Karan Johar opens up on Ranveer Singh's role as Rocky.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has opened to great reviews from both the audience and the critics. Ranveer, who plays the titular role of Rocky Randhawa in the film, has been highly praised for his performance in the film.
In a recent interview, Karan opened up about Ranveer's character in the film and shared how he's a mix of a "male Poo and Ken".
In his conversation with Film Companion, the director shared, "Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo, and he was like the Ken to Barbie. It's all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who had a rough edge.
"The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn't know his politics, he doesn't know about anything and he doesn't care because that's not what his aim is - it's kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself," Karan added.
In addition to the leads, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)