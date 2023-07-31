Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: KJo's Film Mints ₹19 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: KJo's Film Mints ₹19 Crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a poster from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected a whopping collection of Rs 11.1 crore at the domestic box office on Friday. While on Saturday, 29 July, the romantic drama saw a 45 percent growth in its collections, grossing Rs 16.05 crore.

And now, as per Sacnilk and the early estimates, the film collected around Rs 19 crore on Sunday, 30 July. This is a highest collection the film has made so far on a single day. Which makes the total box office collection of the movie Rs 46 crore.

The romantic drama film follows the story of Rocky and Rani as they navigate the struggles of convincing their family that they are compatible couple and are suitable for each other despite disparate upbringings and values.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury among others.

The film released on 28 July and is helmed by Karan Johar.

