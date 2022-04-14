'Our Hearts Are Full': KJo, Anushka, Soni Razdan Wish Newlyweds Ranbir & Alia

Wishes are pouring in for newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from friends and colleagues. The couple tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra.

Karan Johar, who was a part of the festivities, took to Instagram to share multiple photos from the wedding. He wrote, "It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law. …badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ".