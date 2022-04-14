'Our Hearts Are Full': KJo, Anushka, Soni Razdan Wish Newlyweds Ranbir & Alia

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are now married.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Wishes are pouring in for newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from friends and colleagues. The couple tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra.
Karan Johar, who was a part of the festivities, took to Instagram to share multiple photos from the wedding. He wrote, "It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law. …badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ".
Welcoming Alia to the family Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family my darling Alia".
Soni Razdan shared a photo of Ranbir and Alia on Instagram and wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa".
Neetu Kapoor posted the same photos that Alia shared and wrote, "My world".
Here's how the others wished the couple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)