Karan Johar Announces Film on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

"This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth", a statement by Dharma Productions reads.

Johar adds that the film is adapted from the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire', written by Sankaran Nair's great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat.

As for the movie, it will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. KJo shared that the lead cast will be announced soon.