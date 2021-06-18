KJo Sets up Yash Johar Foundation to Aid Entertainment Industry

Karan Johar with father Yash Johar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @yashjoharfoundation)
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his latest initiative to help the entertainment industry with basic needs like health and education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johar announced that the Yash Johar Foundation has been set up for that purpose as a tribute to the values his father Yash Johar taught him.
In a video shared on social media, Johar said, "My father Yash Johar loved everything about the movies. He just had to step onto a film set and he was a changed man. But his heart lay in the people who made up the industry-- from the spotboys to the cameramen, from the editors to the actors-- they made up his world."
Yash Johar Foundation will support three pillars-- financial wellbeing, health, and financial and vocational training. Karan also announced the initiative YJF Covid Response 2021 to help those in the entertainment industry who will negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
The video features pictures of Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar, and glimpses of the father-son duo working on film sets.
In the caption, Karan explains that the foundation is a step towards taking care of his 'extended family', the industry.
"Carrying forward the core values of my father, through the #YashJoharFoundation, we aim to provide aid and help improve the quality of life of all the people in the entertainment industry," the caption reads.
It further states, "Among the many things my father taught me, one of the most important lessons was ‘to always be there for your family in whatever capacity you can’. This industry has been a huge part of our lives and is like our extended family. It is of utmost importance for us to try our best to help them in these trying times."
