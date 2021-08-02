Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar Says Biggest Fear Is Staying Away From His Kids

As part as the Voot exclusive, fans will have access to six weeks of the reality show. They can also watch exclusive cuts, content drops, and a 24/7 live feed from the house. Singer Neha Bhasin was confirmed as the first contestant on Bigg Boss OTT.

Karan is father to Yash and Roohi, and he regularly shares photos and videos with his children on social media. Hosting isn’t new for Karan who has hosted multiple seasons of his own show Koffee With Karan. He also hosted the dating show What the Love!

In an earlier statement, Karan Johar had said that the role of hosting Bigg Boss is a ‘dream come true’ for his mother. “For decades, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with 'Bigg Boss OTT', the experience will be over-the-top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. 'Bigg Boss OTT' will undeniably have a lot more drama.”

Karan also announced in July, that he will be returning to the director’s chair with his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Its written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.