Which Celebrities Will Be Seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT’?

Actors Aashika Bhati and Arjun Bijlani are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
The Voot exclusive Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, will premiere on 8 August. With the show only a week away, speculations about which celebrities will enter the Bigg Boss house continue to grow.
Here are some of the celebrities we might see on Bigg Boss OTT:
Anita Hassanandani’s spouse Rohit Reddy and actor Aashika Bhatia, of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame, are reportedly confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT.
Rohit Reddy with wife Anita Hassanandani
Actor Aashika Bhatia
Ragini MMS: Returns actor Divya Agarwal is likely to be seen on the show, along with Neha Marda of Balika Vadhu fame.
Actress Divya Agarwal
Actor Neha Marda
Reports suggest that Arjun Bijlani will enter the Bigg Boss house too.
Actor Arjun Bijlani
Actors Ridhima Pandit, who has already featured in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and singer Aastha Gill, will purportedly be in the digital exclusive.
Actor Ridhima Pandit
Singer Aastha Gill participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Harshad Chopda, famous for roles in Bepannah and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, is most likely to participate in the show.
Actor Harshad Chopda
As per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Disha Vakani will be seen as a contestant this season as well.
Actress Disha Vakani
Sources suggest Anusha Dandekar as a probable contestant in the upcoming show too.
Actor, singer, and VJ Anusha Dandekar
Published: 30 Jul 2021,05:46 PM IST