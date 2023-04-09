Karan Johar Pens Cryptic Note Amid Backlash Over Old Video; Read Details

Karan Johar Pens Note Amid Backlash; Read Details
Karan Johar penned a cryptic note amid the backlash he is facing over an old video that has been circulating on the internet. He took to Instagram on 8 April 2023 to post a note that seemingly responds to the allegations against him.
Karan Johar wrote in his Instagram post, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi...(State your allegations, I'm not amongst those who will bow down / Become a slave to lies, I won't say anything / Slander me and showcase me in a bad light, I will not fall / My goodness is my victory / Pick up your swords, I will not die)."
Moreover, the note comes after an old video surfaced showing him 'admitting' to try and sabotage actor Anushka Sharma's career. On the other end, some time ago, actor Priyanka Chopra has also shared her reasons for leaving Bollywood in Dex Shepherd's podcast, stating that she was being cornered. Netizens assumed the one to blame is Karan Johar. Although Priyanka never took any names.
On the work front, Karan will be seen directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The shoot for the film was recently wrapped up in Kashmir.
