Watch: Priyanka Chopra & Karan Johar Get Chatty at the NMACC Event in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas interact with Karan Johar at the NMACC event in Mumbai.
(Photo courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday, 31 March. At the event, Priyanka and Karan Johar were seen having a good time. This comes days after Priyanka's interview about being "pushed to a corner" by people in Bollywood and having to leave the industry to try her luck abroad.
Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie came to India on Friday. Priyanka is gearing up for the release of Citadel, a science fiction action thriller created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh for Amazon Prime Video.
