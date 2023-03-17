'Producers Were Hesitant To Cast Kapil Sharma In Zwigato': Nandita Das

The team of Zwigato speaks about the film.
(Photo: The Quint)
Popular television host Kapil Sharma is all set to star in a heartwrenching film about a delivery rider. Directed by Nandita Das, the film follows the journey of Manas as he struggles to make ends meet. The film also stars Shahana Goswami. The trio, who are now gearing up for the release of the film, took some time out to speak to The Quint about the movie, Sharma’s penchant for doing comedy roles and more.
When asked about what prompted Das’s motivations behind making a film about the plight of the delivery executives, she said:
Shahana Goswami also opened up about the strict gender roles that are present in today’s society, she said:
Moreover, the trio were asked if they were attending The Kapil Sharma Show for its promotion and Das quickly replied that they were. The trio also continued to add that they had a fun time in the show and Kapil Sharma will come as a guest this time around.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)