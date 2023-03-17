'Producers Were Hesitant To Cast Kapil Sharma In Zwigato': Nandita Das

"During Covid, especially during the lockdown, we had such a reality check about where we situate ourselves in this world. You realise there are so many people who literally ‘serve’ you so that your life can be a little easier and convenient and they were witnessing a completely different reality than we were. We were saying, ‘Stay safe, stay home’ while they had no home and they were not safe. Like the people at the hospital and so on the food delivery riders were going out because that was the time they could earn more. And they were risking their lives every day because they were more vulnerable."

Nandita Das, Filmmaker