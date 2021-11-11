KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Kapil Sharma Being Late for Shoot

Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood will join Amitabh Bachchan in the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood will join Amitabh Bachchan on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a new promo, Kapil and Sonu can be seen entertaining Amitabh Bachchan with their antics as the latter is in splits. However, Amitabh Bachchan also had a great response to Kapil Sharma being late for the shoot.
In a new promo, Amitabh joked, “Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap (You are right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12, you arrived at 4.30 on the dot).” Kapil laughs in response.
In a separate promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC avatar. He joked that Amitabh would present his guests at home with multiple options, “Namashkar, kya peeyenge aap? Chai, coffee, chhaas, ya nimbu paani? (Welcome, what will you drink? Tea, coffee, buttermilk, or lemonade?)” Kapil said.
After giving the options, Kapil added in typical Bachchan style, “Meri taraf mat dekhiye, mai aapki koi madad nahi kar sakta hoon (Don’t look me, I can’t help you.)"
The KBC 13 episode featuring Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma will air on Friday.
