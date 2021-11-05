KBC 13: Katrina Kaif Impresses Amitabh Bachchan With Her 'Agneepath' Performance

Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Katrina we’d like to hear.” While Katrina was initially reluctant, she asked Amitabh to start a dialogue and said she’ll join in. The duo then recited an iconic dialogue from Agneepath, going back-and-forth.

Amitabh Bachchan started, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, poora naam, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan,” and Katrina added, “Maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan.”

Amitabh continued, in his trademark baritone voice, “Gaon Mandwa.” Katrina matched his pace and completed the dialogue, “Umar chhattis saal, nau mahina, aath din. Ab ye saulwa ghanta chalu hai.” Amitabh Bachchan was extremely impressed by Katrina’s performance, and said, “Kya baat hai madam.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared a promo of the special episode with the caption, “T 4085 - #KBC13 ke Diwali special episode mein manoranjan ka dhamaka karne aa rahe hai Akshay, Katrina aur Rohit! #ShandaarShukravaar ka episode iss Friday, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”