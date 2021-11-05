KBC 13: Katrina Kaif Impresses Amitabh Bachchan With Her 'Agneepath' Performance

Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan recreate an iconic dialogue from the latter's film Agneepath during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
Rohit Shetty and the cast of Sooryavanshi Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will appear as guests on the Shaandaar Shukrvaar special episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. During the episode, Rohit Shetty tells Amitabh that Katrina keeps repeating dialogues from Big B’s film Agneepath.
Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Katrina we’d like to hear.” While Katrina was initially reluctant, she asked Amitabh to start a dialogue and said she’ll join in. The duo then recited an iconic dialogue from Agneepath, going back-and-forth.
Amitabh Bachchan started, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, poora naam, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan,” and Katrina added, “Maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan.”
Amitabh continued, in his trademark baritone voice, “Gaon Mandwa.” Katrina matched his pace and completed the dialogue, “Umar chhattis saal, nau mahina, aath din. Ab ye saulwa ghanta chalu hai.” Amitabh Bachchan was extremely impressed by Katrina’s performance, and said, “Kya baat hai madam.”
Amitabh Bachchan shared a promo of the special episode with the caption, “T 4085 - #KBC13 ke Diwali special episode mein manoranjan ka dhamaka karne aa rahe hai Akshay, Katrina aur Rohit! #ShandaarShukravaar ka episode iss Friday, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”
Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi is a part of his cop universe and also features cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who are leads of the Shetty’s previous films Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi released theatrically on 5 November.
