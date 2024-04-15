Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kannada Film Producer Soundarya Jagadish Passes Away; Cops Suspect Suicide

Kannada Film Producer Soundarya Jagadish Passes Away; Cops Suspect Suicide

Appu And Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi are some of the films Jagadish produced.
Published:

Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish has passed away.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish was found dead at his Bengaluru home on Sunday, 14 April. As per reports, the police are treating it as a case of suicide.

A report by The Indian Express said that cops have registered a case of unnatural death and they believe that the 55-year-old killed himself around 4am.

DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath said that Jagadish’s wife had filed a complaint. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Recently, his mother-in-law passed away and he was depressed because he was attached to her. He was also under medication for stress,” he told the media.

Jagadish's relatives also told reporters that there were no financial or health problems in the family. The producer is survived by his wife and two children.

Appu And Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi, Snehitaru and Ramleela are some well-known movies that Jagadish produced.

