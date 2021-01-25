Kannada Actor Jayashree Ramaiah Found Dead at Her Bangalore Home

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and actor Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at her residence in Bangalore on Monday (25 January), as per a report by The Indian Express.

According to the Bengaluru Police, the actor was found hanging in a room at her house. The body has been sent for postmortem and the police have started an investigation.

The report states that Ramaiah had posted an alarming message last year on Facebook. “I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression”, Jayashree had reportedly written. However, she later deleted the post and shared a new update saying, “I’m Alright and safe!! Love you all.”