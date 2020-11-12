Actor Asif Basra Found Dead at Guest House in Dharamshala

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private guest house in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday, as per a report by ANI.

The police and forensic team have reportedly reached the spot. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. It is not confirmed whether Basra died by suicide.

"Film actor Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. The forensic team is at the spot and the police are investigating the matter," SSP Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Asif Basra was part of films such as Kai Po Che!, Hichki, Parzania.