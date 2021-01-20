Kangana's Twitter Temporarily Restricted After Remarks on 'Tandav'

"They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred. But my patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable)", Kangana continued.

In a deleted post on 18 January Kangana Ranaut had written, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... pehle shanti phir kranti (first peace then vengence)... time to take their heads off.. Jai Shri Krishan..." She was responding to a tweet by Twitter user @TheAtulMishra.

Team Saath, an organisation that works to prevent online abuse, trolling and harassment, posted a screenshot of the tweet condemning Kangana's words.