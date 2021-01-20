Comedian Raju Srivastava Called Out for Hypocrisy Over 'Tandav'

People have taken to Twitter to call out Raju Srivastava for his video slamming the makers of Tandav for "hurting Hindu sentiments". Raju Srivastav is currently the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

A number of social media users posted clips of Raju Srivastava's earlier shows, wherein he is seen parodying Ramayana and Lord Brahma.

Poet and lyricist Hussain Haidry tweeted Raju Srivastava's latest video by saying, "Chief of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad. Giving a short and peaceful masterclass on "Indian" cinema".