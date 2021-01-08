Kangana, Rangoli Record Statement Before Police in Sedition Case

Ahead of her appearance before the Bandra police, Kangana Ranaut released a statement via a video shared on Twitter claiming she is being unfairly targeted for speaking her mind.

"Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me... Jai Hind," she tweeted.

"The whole country is watching how I am being treated unjustly. My home was demolished illegally, numerous cases have been filed against me for speaking about the farmers' protest—someone has even filed a case against me for laughing. When my sister (Rangoli Chandel) spoke out against the violence that doctors faced during the COVID-19 lockdown in India, someone filed a case against her and dragged my name into the matter when I wasn't even on Twitter at the time," she alleged.

Kangana went on to claim she is repeatedly being summoned by the police although she is unaware on what grounds she is being questioned. She added that she has been warned not to discuss the "injustices" she is suffering with anybody.