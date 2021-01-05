Kangana Objects To Idea of Paying Homemakers; Tharoor Responds

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, 5 January, opposed the proposal given by actor-politician Kamal Haasan to recognise household work as a salaried profession. The actor said this will be like reducing a homemaker to an employee and trying to 'pay God for his creation'. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded saying that it's about recognising unpaid labour and ensuring a basic income to women.
"Don't put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don't pay us for mothering our own, we don't need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary," Kangana tweeted.
Kangana's tweet came in response to Shashi Tharoor's remark which reads: "I welcome @ikamalhaasan's idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power & autonomy & create near-universal basic income."
Protesting against the idea, Kangana further said: "It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It's like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It's partially painful and partially funny thought."
To which Tharoor replied, "I agree with @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work&also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you!"
(With inputs from IANS)
