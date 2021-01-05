Kangana Objects To Idea of Paying Homemakers; Tharoor Responds

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, 5 January, opposed the proposal given by actor-politician Kamal Haasan to recognise household work as a salaried profession. The actor said this will be like reducing a homemaker to an employee and trying to 'pay God for his creation'. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded saying that it's about recognising unpaid labour and ensuring a basic income to women.



"Don't put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don't pay us for mothering our own, we don't need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary," Kangana tweeted.