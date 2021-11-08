Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami Honoured With Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami receiving the Padma Shri 2020 from President Ram Nath Kovind.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Kangana Ranaut, veteran TV and theatre actor Sarita Joshi and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday, 8 November, in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Noted Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan.
The Padma Awards 2020 were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Kangana wore a green and golden saree for the occasion. Sami chose a black sherwani with golden embroidery at the neck.
Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts are Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.
Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Kangana being honoured with the award.
Adnan Sami honoured with the Padma Shri 2020 award.
Noted Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan.
Veteran TV and theatre actor Sarita Joshi receives the Padma Shri.
