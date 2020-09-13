Kangana Meets Maharashtra’s Governor Amid Row With Shiv Sena

Actress Kangana Ranaut on 13 September met with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan amid the row with Shiv Sena leaders. Along with Kangana, Rangoli Chandel (Kangana’s sister) was also present at the meeting.

After the meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes, Kangana told the reporters, “Governor saheb heard me like his daughter and I believe I will get justice so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system,” reported news agency ANI.

She further added that she told him about the unjust treatment she has received and hopes for justice, she said that “I hope that justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter,” Kangana added.

According to India Today, Kangana will be leaving for her hometown in Himachal Pradesh today.

Earlier, when the actress was leaving Raj Bhavan a protest was organised by the All India Panther Sena outside Ranaut's residence. The All India Panther Sena is a Dalit organisation that has taken strong objection to the actor's recent statements and tweets reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a press briefing stated that “We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything & every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state,” reported ANI.

On 8 September, BMC had issued a 'stop work' notice to Kangana Ranaut, stating that she has violated constructions norms while building her office Manikarnika Films. The actor was asked to reply within 24 hours. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition filed by Kangana's lawyer.

(With inputs from India Today)