Kangana Hosts NY Party; Arjun Rampal, Partner Gabriella Attend

Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted a brunch at her Mumbai home for the cast and crew of her upcoming film Dhaakad. Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were seen posing for photos alongside Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel, director Razy Ghai and other crew members at the party.
Kangana posted a few photos from the party as well as a video of her decorating the venue on Twitter. "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S. Looking at you 2021, be good," she tweeted.
The actor also gave fans a glimpse of the buffet spread, which included a large dessert station. "For me party means food," Kangana captioned the video.
Dhaakad is an action film with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The makers had earlier released a promotional poster that showed Kangana standing amidst flames with guns in either hand. The film was originally set to release on Diwali 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were recently questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the agency's ongoing probe into the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. The Rock On actor appeared to allude to the investigation in a message he tweeted on New Year.
"So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring," he wrote.
