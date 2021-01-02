Grave Violation: Court on Construction at Kangana's Mumbai Flats

A Mumbai court has dismissed Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking to restrain the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing the unauthorized construction on her property in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood.
The civil court observed that Ranaut had violated the sanctioned plan while merging the three flats that she owns on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building. Judge LS Chavan noted that in doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into habitable area. "These are grave violations of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required," PTI quoted the court as saying.
The BMC had issued notice to Kangana Ranaut for "unauthorized constructions" at her flats. It also asked her to restore the structure to its original position as per the original plan warning that if she failed to do so, the unauthorized portion would be demolished.
In January 2019, Ranaut had challenged the notice before the civil court. In her petition she had also requested the court to restrain BMC officers from demolishing her property for the removal of the unauthorised construction. In its latest order on 23 December, the civil court rejected the actor's application saying "interference of this court is not required". The court has given Ranaut six weeks to approach the Bombay High Court against the order.
