Kangana Files Caveat in Supreme Court in BMC Demolition Case

Kangana Ranaut has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court requesting that no order be passed without hearing her in case in the matter regarding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition of her Bandra property, reported ANI.
On 27 November, the Bombay High Court granted relief to the Queen actor in her petition challenging the demolition activity by the BMC on her residence-cum-office, Manikarnika Films, on 9 September. The judgement set aside the demolition notice and declared that the BMC had carried out the demolition activity on "wrongful grounds" in this case and against rights of the citizens, which is "nothing but malice in law".
On 8 September, the BMC served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her property, and gave the actor 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition by Ranaut.
As per a report by Bar and Bench, the court stated that after going through the photos of the property and a comparison, it had concluded that the alleged altered constructions were existing work. It said that Ranaut could take steps to make her property habitable, and directed the appointment of a valuer to determine the compensation payable to Ranaut for the demolition of her property.
The court opined that the demolition took place in view of the alleged controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against Ranaut. However, it cautioned the actor to show restraint when speaking about the government on public platforms.
