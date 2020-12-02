Kangana Files Caveat in Supreme Court in BMC Demolition Case

Kangana Ranaut has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court requesting that no order be passed without hearing her in case in the matter regarding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition of her Bandra property, reported ANI. On 27 November, the Bombay High Court granted relief to the Queen actor in her petition challenging the demolition activity by the BMC on her residence-cum-office, Manikarnika Films, on 9 September. The judgement set aside the demolition notice and declared that the BMC had carried out the demolition activity on "wrongful grounds" in this case and against rights of the citizens, which is "nothing but malice in law".