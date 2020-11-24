Kangana & Rangoli Given Protection From Arrest by Bombay HC

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court, as per a report by Live Law. The court was hearing a case filed by the sisters to quash the FIR registered against them by the Mumbai Police.
Kangana and Rangoli have been summoned thrice by the police but they failed to appear to record the statements.
They had requested for more time on two occasions since they said they were busy with family weddings.
The sisters have been summoned over alleged comments posted by them on social media to spread communal tension.
During the course of the hearing the Mumbai Police was pulled up by Justice Shinde for adding Section 124A (sedition) to the FIR. "Are you treating citizens of country like this? 124A?", Justice Shinde asked the lawyer representing the Police.
Justice Shinde further said that courts have been granting protection from arrest in petitions seeking quashing of FIRs when the person has not been arrested.
Finally, the high court decided that Kangana and Rangoli will assist the police when they land in Mumbai in January. The duo have also been forbidden to comment in public or post in social media about the said FIR.
The next hearing has been scheduled for 11 January, 2021.
Recently, Kangana took to Twitter to write that she was leaving for Hyderabad from her hometown Manali to shoot for Thalaivi.
On 29 October, a Mumbai court had ordered an inquiry against Kangana and Rangoli for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims. In a complaint registered by one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, it was alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her Twitter account was suspended.
Deshmukh had also claimed that Kangana Ranaut supported her sister as well as called Jamaatis 'terrorists' in a post.
