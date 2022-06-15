‘Will Repay All My Loans’: Kamal Haasan on His Film Vikram’s Box Office Success

Kamal Haasan in a still from Vikram.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, has earned big bucks at the box office and is continuing the upward trend in collections. Talking about the film’s success, Haasan said that he will ‘repay all his loans and eat to his heart’s content’.
The film has already earned over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu since its release on 3 June, and industry tracker Ramesh Bala had shared that the film is now the all-time no. 1 Kollywood film in the UK.
While addressing a press conference after he launched a blood donation campaign on 13 June, Kamal Haasan said, “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming.” Vikram has reportedly earned Rs 315 crore in worldwide ticket sales.
Haasan added, “I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends.”
At the domestic box office, Vikram earned over Rs 200 crore. The movie earned Rs 127 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 31 crore in Kerala, according to Cinetrak. The film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International.
The film also stars Chemban Vinod Jose and Narain in supporting roles and Suriya makes a cameo appearance. Vikram is a spin-off of Kamal Haasan’s character from the 1986 release of the same name.
