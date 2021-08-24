Kamal Haasan All Praise For Shershaah; Says Why It's an 'Exception'

Kamal Haasan is all praise for Shershaah.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to appreciate Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work in the film Shershaah. In his tweet, the veteran actor spoke about how it differs from the way Indian Army has been represented in most Indian films.
He wrote, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.” Haasan also praised the film's lead actors and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions saying, "Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work".
Karan Johar (the film’s producer) responded to the tweet writing, “Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah.” While Sidharth and Kiara also commented saying, "Thank you so so much Sir."
Recently, Vicky Kaushal had also taken to Instagram Stories to cheer for Shershaah. He wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother." Praising Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi (You'll make me cry). So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!" Replying to the same, Kiara said, "Big Hug Vicky."
Shershaah brings to light the events behind the Kargil War of 1999. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the War.
