Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail In Offensive Tweets & Molestation Cases

The Borivali Magistrate Court has granted bail to actor and producer Kamaal R. Khan for his controversial tweets and the molestation case with which he was charged, as per a report by India Today.

KRK was in judicial custody for two cases: a 2021 case which booked him for allegedly sexually harassing an actress and a 2020 case which booked him for communal and hateful tweets. As of now, he has received bail for both the cases and will be walking out of Thane jail on Thursday, 8 September.