Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail in Molestation Case, To Remain in Jail for Tweets

A court here on Tuesday, 6 September, granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by the suburban Versova police.

Khan, however, will remain in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma.

His bail application in the case of the tweets is likely to be heard by the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court.