'Being Around You Has Been a Blessing': SRK Wishes Amitabh Bachchan on His B'day

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish Big B.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday on 11 October. On the special occasion, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish the superstar with a special post.

Sharing a picture of himself with Big B from their recent shoot for an advertisement, the Jawan actor penned a heartfelt wish for him.

SRK wrote, "Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan"

Have a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently shooting for his next project, Kalki 2898 - AD, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The actor will also be seen in Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

SRK, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his third film of 2023, Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is expected to hit the big screens in December.

