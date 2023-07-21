Project K Titled 'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika & Prabhas Caught In a Dark World

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in stills from Kalki 2898 AD.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The much-awaited glimpse of Project K has finally been unveiled amidst the fanfare at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the United States. Replacing the working title of Project K, the makers also announced the film's final title - Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas and Kamal Hassan released the teaser at the event titled 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic.’ The sci-fi movie has been directed by Nag Ashwin.
A voiceover in the video says, "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force rises." The video shows a war-torn world in the future, where violence is unleashed on people by the oppressor and they are ruled by dark forces and technology. Deepika's character seems to be an army recruit, while Prabhas is seen playing a warrior. Amitabh also makes a brief appearance.
The Project K team has been in San Diego for the past few days. Deepika did not attend the event as she is a part of the The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).
