Kajal Aggarwal Recreates Epic Baahubali-Kattappa Moment With Son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal recreated the epic Baahubali-Kattappa moment with son Neil.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kajal Aggarwal who recently became a mother in April, shared an adorable picture with her son Neil, recreating the epic moment from the film Baahubali. Taking to Instagram, the actor re-enacted the scene where little Baahubali puts his foot on Kattappa's forehead, with her son.
Dedicating the story to the director of the popular film SS Rajamouli, the actor wrote, "Sir, this is Neil and my dedication to you. How could we not!"
Take a look at the photo here:
On the work front, the actor has severeal upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by Shankar, the film will wrap its shoot next year in 2023. Besides that, the actor also has Karungaapiyam, Ghostly and Uma in her kitty.
