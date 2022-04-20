Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Welcome Baby Boy, Sister Nisha Aggarwal Confirms

Kajal also wrote that Gautam is the ‘greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for’, “ Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad…”

After their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal had told Vogue, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

Gautam and Kajal tied the knot in 2020.