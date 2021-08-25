Filmmaker Kabir Khan Says Depiction of Mughals in Films Is ‘Distressing'

Khan added, “But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don't go with the narrative that you think will be popular.” Kabir Khan further said that demonising Mughals and other Muslim rulers in India’s history has become very easy now.

“Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is distressing. I cannot respect those films, unfortunately. That's my personal opinion, of course, I can't speak for larger audiences, but I definitely get upset by those kind of portrayals,” he said.

Bollywood historical films like Padmaavat and Panipat faced criticism over their depictions of Mughals and Muslim rulers and their historical accuracy also came under scrutiny. The next major release involving a Mughal ruler is Hotstar’s The Empire which chronicles the story of the Mughal emperor Babur. The Empire is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Drashti DHami, and Aditya Seal.

Kabir Khan made his directorial debut with Kabul Express, followed by New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. His upcoming film is the sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.