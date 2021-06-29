'Maadathy' Director Leena Manimekalai on Making the Tamil Indie

According to Leena, the distinguishing factor between indie and mainstream is not the kind of cinema they make. It’s about how it is presented, funded, distributed and covered by the media. “I can make only one film. Even if you give me money or a star, Maadathy is what I’ll make. Maybe I could have given the actors a larger remuneration but beyond that I don’t see the difference. Did anyone ask Ray this question? I can’t make a film for a market. I’ll never do that.”

She comes down heavily on Tamil media, for whom, she feels, only the stars and films created for the market is cinema. “This has never been the climate in a state like Kerala. Tamil media creates and nurtures fan clubs and not appreciation for cinema. They’ve created a toxic atmosphere by giving goodies and “covers” during press meets,” Leena says. In Tamil film media, the lines between PR and journalists blur, it is widely known that producers or production houses pay some media organisations to cover their events, from production to release to projecting box office numbers. “They are destroying the cultural scene. They are too enamoured by star vehicles. We rent the camera from the same shops; we work in the same ecosystem but if this cinema is not given the same respect what do we do? Can you call only pulp literature as Tamil literature? If you are writing about a film after receiving a cover then you don’t respect your own profession,” she adds.

Leena also opens about the roadblocks created by bigger productions for independent filmmakers like her who crowdfund their films. She narrates how feeding into an exploitative system further stifles their situation. “A location that would otherwise be available for 5000 bucks would be booked by a big production house for 50,000 because time is of the essence and a star might be involved. It’s not big money for them. Later when someone like me goes for the same location, the price is now set at 50,000. Or in a different scenario, we are denied permit to shoot in a forest because a large crew polluted the location with plastic. While we shoot with eco-sensitive measures, eat local food and practice zero waste production. Nobody is questioning this exploitation or the insult in getting your film certified by the CBFC. Instead, they celebrate getting a U certificate. My budget includes the cost of running to courts and I am forced to think twice before writing a single line. I hope the film fraternity wakes up to this fact.”

Many of Leena’s films including Maadathy went to the tribunals for clearance. Known as the FCAT, they have since been abolished and there is a new bill proposed to amend the 1952 Cinematograph Act allowing the Centre to order recertification of already certified films.