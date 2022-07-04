ADVERTISEMENT

Poster Showing Goddess Smoking Sparks Outrage; Complaint Filed Against Filmmaker

The filmmaker tweeted, as a response to the outrage, that she has 'nothing to lose'.

Leena Manimekalai, a documentary filmmaker, has sparked controversy after she tweeted a poster of her film in which Goddess Kali is depicted as smoking. The tweet was posted on Saturday and shows a woman dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali, smoking a cigarette. A pride flag can be seen in the background.

She tweeted, "Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”... Feeling pumped with my CREW."

Manimekalai has been accused, in a police complaint, of hurting religious sentiments, NDTV reported.

Ajay Gautam, who heads the "Gau Mahasabha", filed a complaint to the Delhi Police and the Home Ministry, calling for an FIR against the filmmaker and a ban on the film.

The film is being showcased at the Aga Khan Museum as part of its 'Rhythms of Canada' segment.

"I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it," Leena Manimekalai tweeted (as translated) in response to the outrage.

